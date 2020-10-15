The National Collegiate Athletic Association will host eight national championship events in Cleveland between 2022 and 2026, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced on Oct. 14.
The 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championships first/second rounds and 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Wrestling Championships alone are expected to generate about $27,125,000 in economic activity for Northeast Ohio, according to a news release.
“We’re extremely excited to welcome eight NCAA Championships to our community,” David Gilbert, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, said in the release. “Our team along with our incredible partners have consistently proven they can punch above their weight when it comes to securing major sporting events for our city. To host the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball and 2026 NCAA DI Men’s Wrestling Championships twice within an eight-year period, is an incredible accomplishment for any destination; yet if any city can achieve this, it’s Cleveland.”
More than 3,000 bids were submitted from potential host cities during the 2022 to 2026 NCAA bid cycle compared to 1,865 bids received in 2017 for NCAA events awarded between 2018 and 2022.
Cleveland will also host 2025 March Madness first/second rounds and 2024 Women’s Final Four at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The economic impact of these championships will total $45 million, according to the release.
“Our city is now hosting the three largest NCAA events possible with our current infrastructure within a three-year period,” Gilbert said in the release. “Cleveland’s selection of these incredible championships provides us with a promising outlook for the future of live sporting events. The inspiration for this community to continue to move forward is in acknowledgment to the Mid-American Conference, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, SPIRE Institute, North Coast Athletic Conference, Lake Erie College and Classic Park for their partnership with the sports commission and communal efforts to achieve this great news.”
Northeast Ohio will host 11 NCAA championships between 2021-2026, bringing in an estimated economic impact of $53,125,000.
GCSC has attracted 34 NCAA Championships since 2006, garnering nearly $128 million of economic activity to Northeast Ohio, according to the release.
