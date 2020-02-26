Several area swimmers and divers placed in the 2020 Ohio State High School Swimming and Diving Championships from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22 at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.
Copley junior Joshua Hertz set a school record in finishing sixth in 58:43 in the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke in Division 2.
In other Division 2 results:
• Beachwood senior Amanda Leizman placed eighth with 406.30 points in the girls’ 1-meter division.
• Hawken junior Lena Sylvan was eighth in 58.67 in the girls’ 100-yard backstroke.
• Beachwood boys’ 200-yard medley relay finished 14th in 1:40.91. Team members were junior Hoang Nguyen, sophomore Sam Ornstein, senior Gabriel Colmenares and senior Matthew Keyerleber.
In Division 1 results:
• Solon senior Josh Schwartz was eighth with 378.70 points in boys’ 1-meter diving.
• Solon junior Abby Wilkov placed 14th with 336.30 points in girls’ 1-meter division.