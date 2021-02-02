Damion Creel has stepped down as the head coach for the Beachwood football team after six years.
He expressed gratitude via Twitter for Beachwood players, parents and the community.
“I thank all the players, parents, coaches, and volunteers that gave so much of their heart and time to make Beachwood football an unforgettable experience for me and my student-athletes.” Creel tweeted. “I am blessed to have been surrounded by so many wonderful people during my journey coaching football at Beachwood. I am very proud of what my staff and I were able to accomplish in my tenure here at Beachwood.”
Players (past and present), Parents (past and present) and Beachwood Community Thank You!!!! pic.twitter.com/3miQAgrqAP— Coach Creel (@CoachCreel) January 14, 2021
Creel took over a Bison team that had never hosted a home playoff game or won a playoff game. In his first three years, the Bison won a combined six games. But they had a 20-7 record in his final three seasons. In his final season, Creel led his team to its first undefeated regular season at 6-0, its first home playoff game and its first playoff victory, a 41-12 win over Grand Valley in Orwell.
Beachwood Athletic Director Ryan Peters said he is grateful for everything Creel, who was former standout player for the Bison, gave to the Beachwood community.
“He did some remarkable things with our kids,” Peters told the Cleveland Jewish News. “He took a program and built a complete family atmosphere amongst the kids, coaches, and families. ... It is a loss to our athletic department and our community for him not to be able to coach. I think he is leaving Beachwood football with a true legacy that will be remembered for many years.”
Peters said applications are being accepted until Feb. 5 and the school hopes to name a new coach by mid-February. To apply, visit bit.ly/3c1e6h6.
In March 2019, the school board voted not to renew his contract after recruiting allegations surfaced, which the Cleveland Jewish News first reported. However, two months later, the school board in a special meeting reversed itself, voting to approve Creel’s rehiring.
Creel is a 1994 graduate and a former two-time All-Ohio football player.
He could not reached for comment.