Crew to open MLS season Aug. 20 at MAPFRE Stadium
BOB JACOB | MANAGING EDITOR
Columbus Crew SC will resume the 2020 Major League Soccer season against the Chicago Fire at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at MAPFRE Stadium.
The MLS on Aug. 8 announced phase one continuation of play schedule which includes six matches between Aug. 20 to Sept. 14.
“We are pleased to resume our 25th season and to do so safely in our home market,” said Crew SC President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko in a news release. “The team’s performance in the group stage of the MLS is Back Tournament placed us in a solid position for the regular season and we will look to build off of the strong performance from Orlando. As we continue our season, health and safety continue to be the Crew’s and Major League Soccer’s highest priority.”
The Crew will also play home matches at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 against the Philadelphia Union and at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 against FC Cincinnati.
Away matches will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at FC Cincinnati and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Chicago Fire. All matches will be televised locally on FOX Sports Ohio and SportsTime Ohio.
The club did not announce whether spectators would be permitted at MAPFRE Stadium. As each match nears, the club will provide additional details.
The team hopes to contact season ticket members. Season ticket members can also call 614-447-2739, ext. 1 or email membershipteam@columbuscrewsc.com or visitcolumbuscrewsc.com/covid-19 for updates.
The Crew’s 3-0-0 run and nine regular-season points secured in the group stage of the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Fla., places it atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 4-0-1 record and 13 points.
Each club will play 18 additional regular-season games in a phased approach, culminating with Decision Day on Nov. 8. In an expansion of the postseason for 2020, 18 clubs will compete in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, up from 14 teams last year. The MLS Cup will be played on Dec. 12.
The league’s 26 teams will each play 18 games, with the first between FC Dallas and Nashville set for Aug. 12. Dallas and Nashville will play three games against each other, having been forced to withdraw from the MLS is Back tournament because of COVID-19 cases.
A majority of games will be played without fans because of local regulations. Teams will be subject to a rigorous testing protocol and will use charter flights or buses.
“We believe we have a good plan, we believe our players and our staff are focused on adhering to our protocols, and if we’re able to do that, we ought to be able to get our games in,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said Aug. 8 during a conference call. “And if we can’t do that in a way that’s safe, and one that’s ensuring the health of our players, we’ll have to address it.”
MLS continues to work with the Canadian teams because of travel restrictions. The Canadian teams – Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver – have not been included in the first phase of the schedule.
“We understand that getting back to play is going to have some challenges,” Garber said. “We’re aware of those challenges, we’re prepared for it, we are understanding that it’s not going to be easy. We know that we might have issues that are going to disrupt us and might even force us to postpone games. We’re aware of the need to be flexible, we’re aware that we are entering a new normal for our industry.”
Due to travel restrictions between the United States and Canada, MLS announced the initial phase of the league’s revised schedule with each U.S. club playing six matches against other U.S. teams. MLS plans to announce the balance of the regular season schedule by early September as the league continues to work with infectious disease experts, league and club medical personnel, and government officials in all markets.
As with the MLS is Back Tournament, COVID-19 testing protocols will again play an important role in MLS’ competition framework. MLS continues to work closely with the league’s infectious disease advisors as well as advisers for the MLS Players Association on the plan for testing. All clubs are forming testing partnerships with a local certified lab, and all players, technical staff and essential club staff will be tested every other day, including the day before each match day. Also, guidelines will be provided to players, coaches and essential staff to avoid the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 during their time away from club facilities.
In addition to adhering to health, safety and medical protocols, another focus of the new schedule is efficient travel. Teams will take chartered flights, or buses, and for the majority of road trips will arrive in the host city on match day and depart after the match later that evening.
The monthlong MLS is Back tournament has been played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World. The championship match is set for Aug. 11 between the Portland Timbers and Orlando City.
Players and team personnel have been sequestered in two Disney resorts for the duration of the tournament, which started July 8. The group stage matches counted toward the regular season.
MLS suspended the season March 12 because of the pandemic after teams had played two games each. Celebrating its 25th season, the league had added two expansion teams this year, Nashville and Inter Miami.
MLS is Back appeared that it might be derailed at the start when Dallas and Nashville had to drop out. But apart from those two teams there have been only two confirmed positive tests – one from Sporting Kansas City and one from Columbus.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.