The Columbus Crew capped off the season by winning their second MLS Cup Dec. 12 with a 3-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders in the final game at Mapfre Stadium in Columbus.
Lucas Zelarayan scored at the 25-minute mark and the 82-minute mark, while Derrick Etienne, scored at the 31-minute mark.
Zelarayan, the MLS newcomer of the year and largest signing in franchise history, picked up the slack as the Crew played without midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos after both tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Zelarayan scored off a perfect feed from Harrison Afful, getting behind Seattle fullback Alex Roldan and snaking his left-footed volley past goalkeeper Stefan Frei. Six minutes later, Zelarayan found Etienne and his curling shot gave Columbus a 2-0 lead. Etienne started in place of Santos.
Zelarayan showed patience before rocketing a left-footed shot past Stefan Frei for the final goal. Zelarayan was the third player in an MLS Cup final with two goals and the first since Alecko Eskandarian in 2004.
Columbus, an original member of the league, claimed its first title since 2008 and denied Seattle a chance at being the fourth back-to-back champions in league history. The Sounders, playing in their fourth final in five years, were trying to be the first repeat champions since the LA Galaxy in 2011-12.
“I like the underdog, I always like the underdog, I am an underdog myself, what I had to do to get here,” Porter, the former University of Akron coach, said following the game. “This was going to be our day. They’ve (Sounders) won a couple in the past. They have past history, but today was going to be our day.”
The franchise was nearly relocated just a few years ago, but efforts to keep the team in Columbus proved successful and now there is a championship to celebrate, and the team will move into a new stadium in 2021.
The Crew is owned by Dee and Jimmy Haslam, who own the Cleveland Browns, and former Crew team doctor Pete Edwards.
This was the 25th season in MLS history.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.