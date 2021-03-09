Cleveland State University defeated Oakland 80-69 in the Horizon League Men's Basketball Tournament championship game March 9 in Indianapolis to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in school history.
The top-seeded Vikings (19-7), co-champion of the regular season, also reached March Madness in 2009 and 1986. NCAA pairings will be announced March 14.
Torrey Patton led CSU with 23 points and added 10 rebounds and four assists. Ty Gomillion added 16 points and 13 rebounds. D'Moi Hodge added 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
Jalen Moore scored 22 points and had seven assists for third-seeded Oakland (12-18). Rashad Williams, a transfer from CSU, scored 14 points.
The road to the NCAA tourney was not easy for CSU. The Vikings needed three overtimes to beat Purdue Fort Wayne in the quarterfinals, 108-104, and then rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to beat Milwaukee in the semifinals, 71-65.
OAKLAND (12-18)
Oladapo 2-7 0-0 4, Parrish 3-6 3-3 10, Townsend 2-4 0-0 4, Moore 5-11 10-11 22, Williams 5-19 0-0 15, Young 4-10 3-3 14, Kangu 0-3 0-0 0, Lampman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 16-17 69.
CLEVELAND ST. (19-7)
Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Beaudion 5-9 0-1 11, Gomillion 8-16 0-0 16, Patton 9-16 4-6 23, Hodge 7-14 0-0 15, Eichelberger 3-5 0-0 6, Hill 2-2 0-0 4, Oglesby 0-2 0-0 0, Woodrich 1-3 0-0 2, Greene 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-70 5-9 80.
Halftime_Cleveland St. 40-28. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 11-38 (Williams 5-17, Young 3-8, Moore 2-6, Parrish 1-3, Lampman 0-1, Kangu 0-3), Cleveland St. 3-15 (Beaudion 1-2, Patton 1-4, Hodge 1-5, Oglesby 0-2, Woodrich 0-2). Rebounds_Oakland 35 (Parrish 9), Cleveland St. 37 (Gomillion 13). Assists_Oakland 14 (Moore 7), Cleveland St. 19 (Beaudion, Patton 4). Total Fouls_Oakland 13, Cleveland St. 16.