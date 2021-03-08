INDIANAPOLIS – Torrey Patton had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lift top-seeded Cleveland State to a 71-65 win over eighth-seed Milwaukee in the Horizon League Tourney semifinals on Monday night.
The Vikings, who will face third-seeded Oakland in Tuesday's title game, closed the game on a 10-1 run in the last 1:31.Oakland defeated or fourth-seeded Northern Kentucky 69-58 in the other semifinal Tuesday night.
ESPN will television the championship game at 7 p.m.
Tre Gomillion had 16 points for Cleveland State (18-7), including a dunk and free throw with a minute left for a 66-64 lead with a minute to go. Beachwood High School graduate Jayson Woodrich added 11 points. Craig Beaudion had 10 points.
Josh Thomas scored a career-high 25 points and had six rebounds for the Panthers (10-12). DeAndre Gholston added 10 points. Te'Jon Lucas had seven assists. Amir Allen had a career-high 15 rebounds plus 8 points.
MILWAUKEE (10-11)
Allen 3-11 2-2 8, Gholston 4-12 1-2 10, Lucas 4-14 0-2 9, Thomas 12-19 1-2 25, Brown 2-6 2-3 6, Simms 1-6 2-2 4, Newby 1-1 0-0 3, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 8-13 65.
CLEVELAND ST. (18-7)
Johnson 1-2 2-2 4, Beaudion 4-9 0-0 10, Gomillion 5-9 6-10 16, Patton 4-11 4-4 14, Hodge 4-8 0-0 9, Eichelberger 2-5 0-0 4, Oglesby 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 1-2 1-1 3, Woodrich 3-4 2-3 11, Greene 0-1 0-0 0, Sanchez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 15-20 71.
Halftime_Milwaukee 30-24. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 3-17 (Newby 1-1, Gholston 1-5, Lucas 1-7, Brown 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Simms 0-2), Cleveland St. 8-17 (Woodrich 3-4, Patton 2-4, Beaudion 2-5, Hodge 1-2, Hill 0-1, Oglesby 0-1). Rebounds_Milwaukee 38 (Allen 15), Cleveland St. 34 (Patton 13). Assists_Milwaukee 13 (Lucas 7), Cleveland St. 18 (Patton 5). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 19, Cleveland St. 14.