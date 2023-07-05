Liron Fanan, assistant general manager of the Cleveland Charge, has been promoted to general manager, taking over from Brendon Yu, who was promoted to director of scouting for the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to a news release.
Fanan is the first woman in Charge history to be named general manager, and the fourth in the NBA G League, joining Tori Miller of the College Park Skyhawks, Amber Nichols of the Capital City Go-Go and Anjali Ranadive of the Stockton Kings, the release stated.
Fanan joined the organization prior to the 2018-19 season as director of G League player development, working with players off the court initiatives through league and team programming. She served as assistant general manager under Yu for the last three season and was instrumental in assisting with the roster construction of the Charge and continuing her role overseeing player development initiatives and NBA G League scouting, according to the release.
Previously, Fanan co-founded and managed her own agency, 2Talent Sports Management, where she built a roster of athletes to assist their needs through player contracts, individual business interests and community engagement, the release stated. Her experience also includes an assistant general manager role with Maccabi Tel Aviv of the EuroLeague from 2005 to 2009, and NBA Summer League, NBA Basketball Without Borders and the NBA’s Global Camp in Italy.
Over his nine seasons as part of the Cavaliers organization, Yu has served as basketball operations seasonal assistant; director of G League operations and basketball operations, special projects; general manager of the Charge for the last four seasons; and added director of college scouting for the Cavaliers to his title in 2022-23.
In his new role, he will lead the talent evaluation of collegiate and professional athletes and continue to work closely with Koby Altman, Cavs president of basketball operations, and Mike Gansey, Cavs general manager, overseeing personnel for the Cavaliers, including international and NBA G League players, the release stated.