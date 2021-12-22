Former Major League Baseball pitcher Brad Goldberg is joining the pitching coaching staff of the Cleveland Guardians.
Goldberg, a Beachwood High School and Ohio State University standout, announced on Twitter Dec. 21 that he will be leaving the OSU coaching staff and joining the MLB team.
“Some Personal News: I have accepted a pitching coach role in the @CleGuardians organization,” Goldberg tweeted.
Goldberg, a 10th-round draft pick in the 2013 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox, played with the Birmingham Barons of the Class AA Southern League and the Charlotte Knights of the Class AAA International League, and was added to the White Sox roster in 2017. There he played 11 games before being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The right-handed pitcher also played for Team Israel in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
He joined the OSU staff in 2019 as director of pitching development.
Goldberg, who celebrated his bar mitzvah at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, played just one season at OSU after transferring from Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., in 2010 after playing two seasons there. He sat out the entire 2011 season, due to NCAA transfer rules, and then had to miss all of 2012 after some of his credits didn’t transfer into OSU and he was ruled academically ineligible.
As a senior at Beachwood in 2008, Goldberg was named most valuable player of the Chagrin Valley Conference after leading the Bison to the Division III regional semifinals. He posted a 9-2 record with a 1.64 ERA.