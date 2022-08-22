Former Beachwood High School basketball player Jon Tramer has gotten a taste of life in the National Basketball Association. Now, he’s had a sampling of international competition, in Israel.
“We were able to tour the country for a week before competing for 2½ weeks,” Tramer told the Cleveland Jewish News. “And a gold medal was the perfect way to end it.”
Tramer, 27, recently finished his third year on the video staff of the New Orleans Pelicans. When the NBA season ended, Tramer took advantage of the opportunity to be an assistant coach for the U.S. Maccabiah Games Under-16 team, which won the gold medal at the games on July 24 in Haifa.
“We started out in our first game against Australia and won,” Tramer said. “They were a pretty strong team. Israel was the second team we faced, and they were really good. We ended up winning 55-50, which was our closest game of the course of the tournament.”
The rematch against Israel in the title game was a 98-62 victory for the U.S.
The U.S. team, which went 7-0 in the tournament, consisted of players age 15 and 16 years old from around the country.
“It was a great age, coaching these 15 and 16-year-olds,” Tramer said. “I felt like I could relate to them in a lot of different ways. Given my experience playing in high school helped, and this was all about them.
“Every day, me and my head coach, Mike Weinstein, just wanted to make sure that the kids were as prepared as possible and as happy as possible. There’s not too much else that could have gone better for us.”
After graduating from Beachwood High School in 2013, Tramer spent four years as a student manager at Penn State University in State College, Pa. In this latest experience at the Maccabiah Games, Tramer got to experience the whole gamut of coaching duties.
Perhaps as important of any of them: team bonding, especially during a pre-Maccabiah mini-camp in Chicago.
“When you go to Israel for a competition, you get on a plane, get to Israel and start the program,” Tramer said. “We were able to start a bit earlier for a sort of mini-camp. It brought us all together in the States first, and were able to spend five nights together. By the time that was over we kind of felt more like a family. It was big for the kids. It was big for us as coaches, and it was big for the families too, for everyone to be comfortable, going overseas together.”
Next up for Tramer: a bit of vacation time before getting ready for the NBA season in New Orleans as the team’s assistant video coordinator.
“The first year I was an intern and then the last two years, I was the assistant video coordinator,” he said. “It has been a great opportunity and I love being part of the team, and working with the coaching staff.”
Tramer, who celebrated his bar mitzvah in 2008 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, played on a U.S. junior team in 2011 in the European Games in Vienna, Austria. He had a lot of flashbacks leading up to the Maccabiah Games.
“That was such a great experience for me,” Tramer said. “So when the opportunity came up for me where I could pass some of my sense of basketball to these kids, I was excited to do it.
“No matter if we won the gold or if we had lost, I definitely think the experience for the 12 kids is going to change their life for the better. They’re already asking us if they can compete together again.”
Maybe Tramer will join them – if it’s OK with the Pelicans.
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.