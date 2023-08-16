She always wanted to be one of the boys.
Now she’s one of the girls, too, and she’s got a championship to prove it.
Brooke Singer, a former Orange resident, is in her second year as a kicker and wide receiver for the New York Wolves of the Women’s Football Alliance. On July 21, Singer’s Wolves won the league’s division II championship at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, after beating the Oklahoma City Lady Force, 21-0.
It was the team’s first championship in the WFA.
“To win this championship means the most,” Singer said. “These girls have been through a lot, and they deserve it. They inspire me, even though I’m around them every day.”
Singer, 21, became the first girl to play on Orange High School’s football team, as a kicker in her junior year.
“I had asked during my freshman and sophomore years to play on the boys team, and I was told no,” Singer said. “Finally, they said yes.
“In my final game of my senior season, I remember thinking that I was never going to play football again. I didn’t know of the WFA at the time. It was hard enough to get the opportunity to try out in high school, so I knew as a woman I wouldn’t be accepted anywhere in football spaces,” she said.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Singer started posting videos on social media of her football experience at Orange, as Singer said, to “help inspire other women.”
Through those postings on TikTok, Singer then found out about the WFA, and she went to see a championship game in Canton.
“What a full circle moment this was in July,” Singer said.
Singer, who attended Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike while growing up, has long had sports in her blood. She also played soccer and threw discus at Orange High School. Her brother, Ryan, was a star player at Orange and was the school’s most valuable player in 2015. Her father, Scott, has been a team physician for the American Hockey League’s Lake Erie Monsters and the Arena Football League’s Cleveland Gladiators.
“Even though I was surrounded by football, I had never seen a female play,” Singer said. “It wasn’t until seventh or eighth grade when my dad showed me a video of a girl in Michigan kicking for her high school team did I get the idea I could do that.
“Not only did the girl kick the winning field goal for her team, but she also became homecoming queen that same night. That was the moment I began believing in representation,” Singer said.
Singer called her high school football days “kicking the glass ceiling.”
“There was some adversity, and a lot of people didn’t agree with me playing on the boys team,” Singer said. “A lot of people doubted I could be hit or that I could hit somebody. When I did it and got up, it was such a great feeling.”
Singer wears jersey No. 20 for the Wolves, though that is far from her only fashion choice. After two years of online study, Brooke is in her junior year pursuing a fashion degree at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.
“I love fashion,” Singer said. “I used to model a lot and so I’m really into fashion.
“A lot of people are shocked to find a football player that is a fashionista,” she adds. “I’m actually pretty girly. I’m super-feminine, that’s a big part of me as well.”
The Wolves have now been undefeated for two seasons. Their march to the 2022 playoffs ended abruptly when, prior to when the playoff brackets were to be announced, the team was penalized by the league for a rules violation earlier that season and was disqualified from post-season play. That made the 2023 title especially satisfying for the team.
“I’ve never seen girls cry so much,” Singer said. “It’s bigger than revenge. It’s redemption to finally have this win.
“And, Snoop Dogg was apparently watching the game on ESPN and posted it on social media. That was cool,” she told the CJN.
