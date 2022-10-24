Ryan Turell, the former Yeshiva University basketball star, may make his professional debut in Cleveland when the Motor City Cruise face the Cleveland Charge in the season opener of the NBA G League Nov. 4. The game will be at 7 p.m. and the Henry Goodman Arena in the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University in downtown Cleveland.
The NBA G League is the development league for the NBA. The Cruise is the Detroit Pistons affiliate and the Charge is the Cleveland Cavaliers affiliate. The Charges previously played in Canton.
Turell, 23, is attempting to become the first Orthodox Jewish player in the NBA despite going undrafted. He has said he will play on Shabbat as long as he can walk from his hotel to the game, but will not travel on Shabbat. He was drafted 27th overall in the first round.
“Being the first Orthodox Jew in the NBA would mean the world to me, and a dream come true, God willing,” he told ESPN. “But, just as importantly, it would mean the world to others that never saw this as a possibility.”
Jewish players are rare in the NBA since the 1970s. Deni Avdija plays for the Washington Wizards, who lost to the Cavs, 117-107, in overtime Oct. 23, and Omri Casspi, who played for Cavs among other teams.
Playing in the NBA G League does not guarantee a spot in the NBA, but it brings Turell one step closer as he could be called up to replace an injured or underachieving player. on the Pistons.
Turell, a 6-foot-7 guard, helped lead Yeshiva University in New York City to a historic 50-game winning streak. He was named the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division III National Player of the Year, was selected to the D3hoops.com All-America first-team three times, earned three Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association Player of the Year honors, won two Skyline Player of the Year awards, made the All-Skyline first-team every year it was bestowed, and earned the Travis Grant Award for leading all three NCAA divisions in scoring during his senior year with a 27.1 points per game average.
Turell is No. 1 on Yeshiva’s all-time career scoring list with 2,158 points, set the school’s single-season scoring record with 786 points in 2021-22 and netted the most points in a game in team history with 51 points against Manhattanville College in Purchase, N.Y.
“Couldn’t be more happy for this hard-working and driven kid,” Yeshiva head coach Elliot Steinmetz said in a news release. “This is just the beginning of the path for Ryan. Bigger things are coming.”