Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood has not made it to the Red Sarachek Basketball Tournament hosted by Yeshiva University as a Tier 1 team in the tourney’s 29-year history.
Head coach Zac Katz wants to change that this season.
Fuchs Mizrachi is 3-0 in BBYO play and 2-1 in independent competition with wins against Agape Christian Academy in Troy and Christian Community School in North Eaton. Although the season is young, Katz said he is happy with what he has already seen of his team.
Katz, who is in his first season as head coach, said the team has been playing a lot of unselfish basketball, moving the ball around, finding the open man and getting easy looks at the basket. He said junior Ephraim Blau and senior Ari Jacoby are the main cogs, but everyone sees the ball.
“A lot of times, you’ll see teams that just have one or two players that take control over the game,” Katz said. “We have some stars on the team, but they know how to share the ball. They believe if they pass the ball, they’re going to get it back and get an easier shot.”
Fuchs Mizrachi did not have a season last year due to COVID-19 and was able to have an open gym last summer before officially resuming practice in late October. Katz said the team will work on patience a lot in practice, emphasizing that if they are patient with the basketball, someone is going to get open.
Fuchs Mizrachi has a ways to go before the Red Sarachek Basketball Tournament on March 24, 2022, when Yeshiva University in New York City invites 20 teams each year to thie tournament, dividing teams into tiers. The top 12 teams have a chance to play for Tier I. Teams that win their play-in games are placed in Tier I, while the losing teams go to Tier II. In the 29 years of the tournament, and the 15 years in which this format has been used, Katz said Fuchs Mizrachi has never been in Tier 1.
Rankings for the tournament will come out in early March.
“I feel from a talent perspective, we have a lot of it,” Katz said. “And as long as they continue to play well together and play team basketball, it’s going to be exciting.”