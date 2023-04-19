Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood has had a team in competitive basketball since the early 1990s, and has just recently reached a new height of notoriety in the world of the Jewish high school basketball elite.
Fuchs Mizrachi made historic noise in the Red Sarachek Basketball Tournament, which features the best Jewish schools in the country, when the Mayhem won the Tier II division March 27 – the school’s best finish in the tournament after some 20 appearances.
Fuchs Mizrachi beat Davis Renov Stahler Yeshiva High School of Cedarhurst, N.Y., 53-39, to win the bracket. The Mayhem finished with a 4-1 record in the tournament and 18-8 overall record.
“Having had that barrier broken is something our school has never done before,” senior Ephraim Blau, who was voted the most valuable player in Tier II, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It was amazing. It was great to bring our community together. We heard all the stories of people watching it from work, wherever they were, and the most special part of it was to bring the community together as a whole. To them, it didn’t matter what we won.”
Fuchs Mizrachi lost its opening game, 55-43, to Northline of Great Neck, N.Y., which relegated the Mayhem to Tier II play.
Twenty-four teams were invited to the tournament. Valley Torah High School of Los Angeles was the Tier I champion for the second straight year.
The Sarachek Tournament is co-sponsored by Yeshiva University in New York, and is named after former Yeshiva University coach Red Sarachek, who coached YU from 1940 to 1969, and who was renowned as an innovative coach in the collegiate ranks.
Fuchs Mizrachi has enjoyed a basketball rebirth of late. Former Mayhem standout Zachary Katz, who graduated from the school in 2010 and became the school’s junior varsity coach five years ago, became the varsity coach at the start of the 2021-22 season.
For Katz, Fuchs Mizrachi’s participation in the tournament is somewhat of a David versus Goliath story.
“There are only 40 boys in our school in grades nine to 12, playing against some teams that have 400 or 500 boys in their school,” Katz said. “The chemistry on the team has been very good. It’s a little bittersweet because we would have liked to stay in Tier I in the tournament, but to go to Tier II and beat teams pretty nicely validated all the work we put in.”
Fuchs Mizrachi had an enthusiastic and unique presence on the bench. Head of School Rabbi Avery Joel was at every game at the Yeshiva campus in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan.
“It was a real proud moment for our school,” Joel, who has been at the school for 15 years and head of school for the past six years, told the CJN. “It really reflects on the heart and dedication these young men put into the program over a number of years. They had their sights set on accomplishing a great deal during this tournament, and it sends quite a message to the Jewish day school world what they were able to accomplish.
“We’ve come close in the past but have never won it before. This year’s tournament seemed to be deeper and stronger than in past years, so this was really an accomplishment. What stood out for me is the deep level of trust they have for each other. If someone makes a mistake, they know they can count on that person the next time down the court. They pick each other up, they support each other in a way that is inspiring,” said Joel, father of two players, senior Eitan and sophomore Uriel.
“I was wearing many hats as the head of the school, as a chaperone, and as a father to two players on the team, so I was nervous, mostly as a father,” said Joel, who lives in Beachwood and is a member of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood.
“At the end of the day I just wanted them to be proud of what they accomplished and happy with that.
“Zachary (Katz), along with the assistant coach, have invested so much in the team and in the students, and the students have felt that. The students brought that. The other things they brought are their character traits.
“They are so fine and dignified, and it sets a tone for the team and the school.”
Rabbi Joel’s presence on the bench had a tangible benefit for the players.
“Being that he’s also a close family friend of so many players on the team, it was amazing to see him on the bench,” Ephraim Blau said. “He has so much on his plate every day, and for him to give his time to be with us and support everyone on the team was so special. Being there to help ground us especially when times got tough, it really helped to have someone to talk to and help guide us.
“It was a very positive environment. Everybody was so happy and upbeat. We had a little celebration when all of the kids from the high school came together. It was such a sense of unity and that everyone was behind one us. Everyone was supporting us and was so behind us. That brought the whole school together.”
After graduation, Blau said he will head to Jerusalem, where he will study at a yeshiva for one or two years, and then attend Yeshiva University – at the same campus where Fuchs Mizrachi celebrated its recent basketball success.
Blau, who was a 2023 Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week and previously named one of the top 15 Jewish basketball players in the nation in 2022 by Jewish Hoops of America, said he hopes to play at Yeshiva University.
“It was a nice recognition after putting in all that work for so many years,” said Blau, 18, whose family lives in Beachwood and whose father, Rabbi Binyamin Blau, is the rabbi at Green Road Synagogue.
“But that wasn’t the biggest part of it. I was happy that I was able to contribute a big role to the team and our success. It was more that I played my role well, and that was the most important part.
“I did what I was needed to do as part of the team.”
Katz, who lives in Beachwood and attends Green Road Synagogue and Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood, said the latest milestone at Fuchs Mizrachi was a simple equation.
“It just showed how hard they worked, and it made a difference in the end,” he said. “It hit me when I was being interviewed at halftime of the final game, what it would mean to the school for the team to bring back a banner. I think we’re building something nice here.”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.