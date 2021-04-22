Cleveland Cavaliers chairman Dan Gilbert recently acquired former owner Gordon Gund’s remaining minority share in the NBA franchise.
Gund, along with his brother, George, had acquired majority ownership of the Cavs in 1983.
“At the time, Gordon and George said, ‘The job now is to establish credibility with the fans. We believe the way to accomplish that is to build a contending team just as soon as possible.’ They did just that and, in the process, saved the team and NBA basketball in Northeast Ohio,” Gilbert said in a news release.
Just two years after Gund took over in 1985, the Cavaliers returned to the playoffs for the first time since the 1977-78 season. The Cavs of the early 1990s, led by Brad Daugherty, Larry Nance, Sr., Mark Price and John “Hot Rod” Williams would capture the love of the Cleveland community and the Cavaliers fan base.
Under Gund’s ownership, the franchise made several strides off the court as well, including the hiring of Wayne Embry, the first Black team president in the NBA.
“On a very personal level, Gordon was a dedicated and caring leader that brought integrity and civic pride to the forefront as an organizational imperative, while infusing a business acumen and team strategy that allowed the franchise to position itself well for the decades to come in downtown Cleveland,” Gilbert said.