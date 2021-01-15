For the first time in its 21-year history, the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards will be televised across the region. The award show, organized by the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission will be at 7 p.m. March 4. It recognizes greater Cleveland athletes from the high school level up to the professional level.
GCSC President and CEO David Gilbert said the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to adopt a virtual setting, which requires a completely different approach than before.
“We think about, in a particular year, what parts of the event were successful, what parts we can improve upon, and we make tweaks along the way,” Gilbert told the CJN. “In this case, we really had to reimagine what it would be like to be all-virtual, what we wanted to accomplish out of that and how we can still raise a significant amount of money.”
While the event will be televised on WKYC TV 3, wkyc.com and SportsTime Ohio, people can also pay to have access to exclusive virtual pre-shows and other benefits for themselves or their companies. The money raised during the event accounts for about one-third of the operations fund for the GCSC.
Normally, the event has around 1,300 people in attendance, but the 2021 awards are expected to draw approximately 60,000 people, according to Gilbert.
The GCSC is a nonprofit organization responsible for advancing the economy and image of Cleveland through the hosting of major events. Since its creation 20 years ago, the GCSC has helped to bring in over 200 major sporting events, including the 2007 NCAA Women’s Final Four basketball tournament, 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game and the 2021 National Football League Draft this upcoming April.
Collectively, the events Cleveland has hosted, along with the events confirmed in the future, will have brought in about $850 million to the local economy, Gilbert said.
“Cleveland has become, by almost any measure, one of the top cities in America for the hosting of major sporting events,” said Gilbert, a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. “As someone that grew up here and spent my professional career working to advance Cleveland, it is extremely gratifying. And it’s a lot of work to do. We don’t take it for granted.”
In addition to the awards and pre-show, there will also be a 50/50 raffle and a high-value silent auction, he said. There will also be guest appearances from current national sports stars.
“Sports is something that binds our community together,” Gilbert said. “We feel very excited about what we’ve been able to create over the years as a way to make Cleveland feel great using sports as the backdrop.”