Player of the Week:
(As selected by the league)
Jeff Lewis
Kawhai of the Tiger def. Lake Erie Loxsters, 66-58
Kawhai: Jeff Lewis 37 points
Mighty Beluga Whales def. UWAR 91-61
Mighty: Aaron Lewis 18 points, 13 rebounds
UWAR: Joe Salamon 31 points
Crafty Vets def. Shame Dancers, 50-44
Crafty: Ted Einhor, 12 points; Jon Schultz, 11 points
Shame: Rafi Herskovitz 16 points, 11 rebounds
Gettin it in def. Mob Squad, 48-46
Gettin: Jay Davis 13 points
Mob: Shmulie Witke 18 points, 14 rebounds
Team Mamba def. Shofar Gone, 83-71
Mamba: Max Peltz 26 points, 12 rebounds
Shofar: Brian Blaushild 21 points