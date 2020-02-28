Player of the Week:

(As selected by the league)

Jeff Lewis 

Kawhai of the Tiger def. Lake Erie Loxsters, 66-58

Kawhai: Jeff Lewis 37 points

Mighty Beluga Whales def. UWAR 91-61

Mighty: Aaron Lewis 18 points, 13 rebounds

UWAR: Joe Salamon 31 points

Crafty Vets def. Shame Dancers, 50-44

Crafty: Ted Einhor, 12 points; Jon Schultz, 11 points

Shame: Rafi Herskovitz 16 points, 11 rebounds

Gettin it in def. Mob Squad, 48-46

Gettin: Jay Davis 13 points

Mob: Shmulie Witke 18 points, 14 rebounds

Team Mamba def. Shofar Gone, 83-71

Mamba: Max Peltz 26 points, 12 rebounds

Shofar: Brian Blaushild 21 points

