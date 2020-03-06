Player of the Week
(As selected by the league)
Max Kravitz
Shofar Gone def. Hoosier Daddy, 83-50
UWAR def. Lake Erie Loxsters, 64-48
UWAR: Avi Aviv 28 points; Joe Salamon 15 points, 13 rebounds
Team Mamba def. Mighty Beluga Whales, 57-53
Mighty: Aaron Lewis 18 points, 8 rebounds
Gettin it in def. Shame Dancers, 71-63
Gettin: Max Kravitz 20 points, 23 rebounds
Shame: Danny Nourendine 20 points
Mob Squad def. Crafty Vets, 75-52
Mob: Benji Waxman 19 points; Shumlie Witkes 15 points, 17 rebounds
Crafty: Ted Einhorn 10 points, 10 rebounds, 8 blocks