Max Kravitz

Shofar Gone def. Hoosier Daddy, 83-50

UWAR def. Lake Erie Loxsters, 64-48

UWAR: Avi Aviv 28 points; Joe Salamon 15 points, 13 rebounds

Team Mamba def. Mighty Beluga Whales, 57-53

Mighty: Aaron Lewis 18 points, 8 rebounds

Gettin it in def. Shame Dancers, 71-63

Gettin: Max Kravitz 20 points, 23 rebounds

Shame: Danny Nourendine 20 points

Mob Squad def. Crafty Vets, 75-52

Mob: Benji Waxman 19 points; Shumlie Witkes 15 points, 17 rebounds

Crafty: Ted Einhorn 10 points, 10 rebounds, 8 blocks

