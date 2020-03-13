Player of the Week
(As selecetd by the league)
Jay Davis
March 2 and March 4 at Gross Schechter Day School
Lime Green Hoosier Daddy def. Red UWAR, 55-52
Lime: Alex Nourendine 14 points, 14 rebounds; Adam Jacob 13 points.
Red: Joe Salamon, 15 points, 12 rebounds; Alex Gipsman 13 points.
Green Shame Dancers def. Yellow Shofar Gone, 70-47
Green: Rafi Herskovitz 18 points, 13 rebounds. Joe Muskal 16 points, 16 rebounds.
Yellow: Adam Weiss 16 point, 9 rebounds.
Royal Blue Mob Squad def. Grey Lake Erie Loxsters, 108-44
Royal: Benji Waxman, 40 points; Danny Abramowitz 30 points; Shmulie Witkes 22 points, 22 rebounds.
Orange Gettin it in def. Black Team Mamba, 108-80
Orange: Jay Davis 31 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists.
Black: Max Peltz 32 points.
Publisher’s note: Adam Jacob is an account executive for the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.