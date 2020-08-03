IndyCar and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course agreed to postpone The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio scheduled for Aug. 7 to Aug. 9 at Lexington until a date to be determined in September or October. This decision was made through communication with local health officials given the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our team continues to work with all of our partners and our local government to identify a date later this year when we can host The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio,” according to a news release.
For the latest updates, visit midohio.com.