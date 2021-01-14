While the absence of former Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco and Gold Glove All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor may be tough to overcome, the Indians are getting some young reinforcements in return, including a potential superstar in Josh Wolf.
The 20-year-old from Bellaire, Texas, was traded to the Indians from the New York Mets on Jan. 7, along with Amed Rosario, Isaiah Greene and Andres Gimenez.
After suffering “tens of millions” of dollars in losses last year, according to Indians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti, the Indians were scheduled to pay Lindor and Carrasco $20 million and $12 million in 2021, respectively.
While Rosario and Gimenez have experience at the Major League level, Wolf and Greene have not made their MLB debuts yet.
Wolf spent the 2019 season with the Mets’ rookie league team in Port St. Lucie, Fla. He started in five games and allowed three earned runs in eight innings. Wolf is the No. 12 highest-rated prospect in the Indians’ organization, according to MLB.com.
Wolf graduated from a Catholic high school in Texas before being drafted by the Mets in 2019, but was a member of Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform congregation in Houston, the Jewish Herald-Voice of Greater Houston reported in 2019. His mother was born in Israel and his father was born in Cincinnati.
Although he was born in the United States and is not currently a member of the Israel National Baseball Team, his Jewish heritage allows him to be selected for the team in the future.