Teams from Jewish community centers in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati will compete in the world’s largest Jewish youth sports event, the JCC Association of North America’s 41st JCC Maccabi Games and Access events, from Aug. 6 to Aug. 11 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Hosted by the David Posnack JCC, the opening ceremony will be held at the FLA Live Arena at 6 p.m. Aug. 7.
The games are a dynamic experience of Olympic-style sports and volunteer service designed to strengthen Jewish teens’ identities and connections to global Jewish peoplehood, according to a news release.
Nearly 2,000 Jewish teens comprising 64 delegations from the U.S., Canada, and six other nations from around the world will participate.
For the first time, delegations from Argentina, South Africa and Ukraine, which also sent a delegation to the recent Israel-based Maccabi Games, will participate in Ft. Lauderdale, the release stated. Israel, Great Britain and Mexico, countries that regularly participate in the games, also will be represented, the release stated.
The games will feature baseball, basketball, ice hockey, girls’ volleyball, flag football, lacrosse, soccer, table tennis, tennis, swimming and dance competitions. The closing ceremony and celebratory dinner will be Aug. 11, featuring the passing of the JCC Maccabi torch to next year’s host communities.
The 42nd JCC Maccabi Games will be held at the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit in West Bloomfield Hills, Mich., from July 28 to Aug. 2, 2024, for athletes ages 12 to 16. And the JCC Maccabi Games and Access will be held from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2024, at the Evelyn Rubenstein JCC in Houston for athletes ages 12 to 16 and Access athletes ages 12 to 22.
In addition to sports, athletes engage in volunteer and community support experiences through JCC Cares, the service arm of the JCC Maccabi experience that brings to life the JCC Maccabi value, or midot, of tikkun olam, or repairing the world.