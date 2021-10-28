Villa Angela-St. Joseph head football coach Jeff Rotsky received a temporary restraining order against the Ohio High School Athletic Association Oct. 28, which will allow him to coach in the playoff.
VASJ will play in the first round of the Division IV, Region 13 playoffs at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 against Hawken School. The game will be at George Finnie Stadium on the campus of Baldwin Wallace University in Berea.
The OHSAA announced Oct. 21 that Rotsky has been suspended for the first three contests of the playoffs due to “impermissible contact” with a player or players last year. The OHSAA stated that Rotsky violated Bylaw 4-9-4 #3 when he had “impermissible contact” with student-athletes and their families at a Northeast Ohio basketball league in December 2020. At that time, Rotsky was transitioning to VASJ after his previous six-year stint at Euclid High School.
A full hearing will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov 8 at the courtroom of Judge Deborah Turner in which there will be a decision on the full action of the injunction.
This is a developing story.