B’nai B’rith held its 34th annual 5k and 1-mile run Oct. 9 at Walter Stinson Community Park in University Heights with 68 participants.
Abby, Elliot and Bobby Botnick
Ben Klarfeld, the men’s 5k and men’s 1-mile winner
Ben, Rachie, Joshua, Covi and Govi Klarfeld
Race director Bob Grossman and University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan.
Participants in the 1-mile fun run are off.
Runners are off at the start of the B’nai Brith 5k Oct. 9 at Walter Stinson Park in University Heights.
Rachie Klarfeld, from left, cheered on by brothers, Govi and Ben, as she wins the women’s 1-mile run.
Ben Klarfeld won the men’s 5k in 19:48.2, followed by Adam Sheetz in 20:15 and Jonathan Fairman in 20:45.1.
Hannah Gendelman captured the women’s 5k in 22:36.3, followed by Aimee Sheetz in 22:47.3 and Julie Iammarino in 23:15.5
Klarfeld also finished first in the men’s 1-mile run in 5:57.3, followed by Coby Klarfeld in 6:05.1 and Jesse Knight in 6:40.5.
Rachie Klarfeld won the women’s 1-mile run in 11:37.9, followed by Natalie Botnick in 11:47.1 and Hailey Kim in 12:06.3.
The event was organized by race director Bob Grossman and assistant director Dr. Bradley E. Cohn.