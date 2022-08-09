Brooke Koblitz, of Nashville, Tenn., won three medals for the United States at the 21st Maccabiah Games in Israel.
Koblitz, a former track and field and cross-country coach at Nolensville, won a gold medal in the 10,000-meter run in 39 minutes, 32.03 seconds and added a bronze medal in the 3,000 meters finishing in 10:13.72. She earned a silver medal as part of the 4-by-400 relay team that finished in 4:13.93.
The Maccabiah Games, which are held every four years, concluded July 27 after nearly two weeks of competition in 18 cities throughout Israel. More than 80 countries were represented.
Koblitz was also an assistant coach at the Maccabiah Games for the under-18 track and field team. She attended Centennial High School in Georgia, where she was a three-sport athlete and also competed in college at the University of Georgia.
She is the granddaughter of Kenny Koblitz and Audrey Koblitz of Pepper Pike.