Cleveland Cavaliers and General Manager Koby Altman reached agreement on a new long-term contract Jan. 12 that includes adding the title of president of basketball operations, effective immediately.
Altman, who has reshaped the Cavs’ roster and moved the team back into playoff contention as of the first half of the current season,, agreed to the extension through the 2027-28 season, according to The Associated Press.
“Today is a great day for the franchise and another step forward in realizing our vision that includes stability in leadership for the Cleveland Cavaliers,” Cavs Chairman Dan Gilbert said in a Jan. 12 news release. “In extending Koby Altman’s contract and elevating his title to president of basketball operations, I have the utmost confidence in his ability and the culture he has established since taking over the basketball leadership role with our organization.
“Koby consistently adapts to the ever-changing landscape of the NBA and he has assembled a team whose players compliment each other’s talents both on and off the floor, in addition to a front office and coaching staff of top-notch basketball minds. I feel our organization is primed for sustainable and long-term success and that is in no small part thanks to Koby’s efforts, determination and talent. I look forward to what’s ahead for Koby and the Cavaliers.”
Altman, who was named the 11th general manager in Cavaliers history on July 24, 2017, has helped transform the basketball operations department and Cavaliers roster with the signing of key free agents and acquiring draft assets and players via trade.
The 39-year-old Altman has been with the Cavs since 2012, first working in personnel before becoming the assistant general manager to David Griffin. Altman was promoted to general manager in 2017, taking over when Griffin left in June of that year following the Cavs championship the season before.
At 23-18, the Cavs have already surpassed their win total from last season. Cleveland has won 19, 19 and 22 games the past three seasons – a run that began after LeBron James left for the Lakers in 2018.
“It has been an honor and extreme privilege to represent this organization and I’m truly humbled by the confidence granted to me by our chairman, Dan Gilbert,” Altman said in the release. “His leadership has allowed us the freedom to incorporate our strategy and vision intended for the future of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball. This is a first-class organization with a passionate and loyal fan base.
“I will forever be grateful for this continued opportunity. With Dan setting the example and providing us with amazing resources, we are building something truly special here in Northeast Ohio.
“We remain committed to our player development program and our players have shown incredible growth and improvement this season,” Altman said in the release.
“Our evolving culture is driven by our players, coaches and staff, who all play a significant role in defining what it truly means to be a Cavalier and we are very excited for our future.”
Altman is the second Jewish general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 52-year history, The late Harry Weltman served from 1982-1986.