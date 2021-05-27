While Progressive Field, the home of the Cleveland Indians, plans to reopen to full capacity in the coming days, the kosher hot dog stand will not return just yet.
Curtis Danburg, Indians vice president of communications, told the Cleveland Jewish News on May 25 the Indians “are having continued dialogue on making the kosher stand available in the near future.”
Rabbi Shimon Gutman of Cleveland Kosher said it has not been contacted by the Indians this season, but is open to working with the team if contacted.
June 2 will mark the full reopening of Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland. In conjunction with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement that all COVID-19 restrictions, with the exception of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, are being lifted, the Indians announced they are lifting restrictions at the ballpark.
That includes the capacity limit, which was capped at 40%, being dropped. The stadium, which holds 35,041 fans, will start ramping up the opening of concession stands and other activities, including the family deck, Danburg said.
“Our available locations are open based on predicted attendance, and we plan to increase the number of concession stands as the season continues and attendance increases,” he said. “We’re also actively recruiting staff and nonprofit groups to cover our concessions stands.”
In April, Danburg told the CJN the Indians reviewed April 2019 food sales by location, removing opening-day sales from the comparison due to the fact the ballpark was not at full capacity in the beginning of the 2021 season. They then compared those locations to the new restricted seating manifest that was implemented in the first two months of the 2021 season to determine which locations would be appropriate to open, based on previous sales volume. According to Danburg, the kosher stand only sells about 80 hot dogs per game on average.
Starting June 2, masks will be optional. The Indians will then go on a road trip and return home June 11. This is when more offerings, such as the kids’ clubhouse and family deck, will return, Danburg said.
As for the retail and food options open, the Indians are encouraging fans to go cashless at all locations.