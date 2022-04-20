Cleveland Guardians fans who keep kosher have a reason to cheer: Though it wasn’t ready in time for opening day, after a two-season hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues, Progressive Field will once again have certified kosher hot dogs available.
This will mark the first time Progressive Field has had a certified kosher hot dog stand since the 2019 season. Major League Baseball ballparks were closed to fans due to the pandemic in 2020 and while stadiums around the league re-opened for fans in 2021, Progressive Field didn’t have a certified kosher hog dog stand that season due to staffing issues.
As it had before the pandemic, Cleveland Kosher will partner with the Guardians franchise, providing kosher certification for Delaware North, which manages food service operations at Progressive Field for the Guardians.
Charles Roberts, director of public relations for Delaware North, confirmed that the stand would serve certified kosher hot dogs. He said the hot dog itself is from Ables & Heymann while the certified kosher bun comes from food supplier Sysco. He said they expect the stand to be fully up and running by the second home stand, which starts May 3 against the San Diego Padres.
Roberts told the Cleveland Jewish News Rabbi Shimon Gutman, kashrus administrator at Cleveland Kosher, has been working with the Delaware North’s Progressive Field employees to get the stand ready. Roberts also said the stand’s grill and equipment would be blessed after the team’s first home stand.
The stand will not offer certified kosher hot dogs at Friday or Saturday games as there will not be a designated supervisor or rabbi present those days; however, the stand will still offer the same uncertified kosher hot dogs. Fans can also purchase peanuts, soft drinks and some beer options at the stand.
New for the 2022 season, the stand will be mobile order only, with all orders placed through the MLB Ballpark app. There are signs throughout the park with ordering instructions.
Ed Carroll is a freelance writer.