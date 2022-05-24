Chris Hastings, the head coach of the boys lacrosse team at Lake Catholic High School in Mentor, resigned following an incident in which one of his players drew a swastika on his leg during a tournament game at Orange High School in Pepper Pike, according to WKYC.
Hastings also resigned from coaching the school’s girls soccer team and is no longer listed on the school’s website under the team’s coaching staff. The boys lacrosse team page, which last week displayed a picture of the team and a list of the coaching staff, now appears to be blank.
The former coach was a part-time employee and not a teacher at the high school. He told WKYC that the Lake Catholic assistant lacrosse coach has also resigned.
Lake Catholic and the Diocese of Cleveland did not respond to attempts by the Cleveland Jewish News for comment.
Orange High School defeated visiting Lake Catholic, 19-7, in the Division II tournament lacrosse game May 16 when a student photographer for Orange, Rachel Glazer, captured pictures of a Lake Catholic player with a swastika drawn on his right calf. There were also reports of a visiting parent calling a former Orange player an antisemitic slur.