The Lake County Captains announced a new ownership group Jan. 17. The Cleveland Guardians High-A affiliate’s new ownership group, COLLiDE NEO, will be led by owners Alan Miller and former NFL punter Jon Ryan. Miller and Ryan also own the Portland Pickles baseball team. COLLiDE NEO plans to make investments in team growth and local community engagement.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Cleveland Guardians organization to bring our passion for baseball and fun to Northeast Ohio,” Miller said in a news release. “We are grateful to Peter and Rita Carfagna for the opportunity to take the reins on this organization and continue their commitment to Lake County.”
Cleveland Guardians owner, chairman and CEO Paul Dolan said in the release, “The Cleveland Guardians organization is very excited to partner with Alan and Jon from COLLiDE Sport on their new venture in owning our High-A affiliate in Lake County. We are very fortunate to have Lake County in close proximity from a player development standpoint and know their wealth of expertise in professional baseball will only enhance the experience for our players and Captains/Guardians fans.”
The Captains also announced all home games in the 2023 season, which will be the club’s 20th, will broadcast live. Additionally, the team announced new food and beverage menus and a new left field area which will contain a nine-hole mini-golf course.
Former majority owner and chairman Peter Carfagna, who will stay on as a minority shareholder, said in the release, “Our family is thankful to the city of Eastlake for welcoming us and Minor League Baseball into the community nearly 20 years ago. We have loved every minute of celebrating local heroes, youth sports teams, partnerships, championships and everything in between. We have enjoyed the handshakes and smiles from over 5 million fans at Classic Park, our summer home. Our family has appreciated the support from our staff, partners and fans for nearly two decades and we look forward to continuing those relationships in a minority role.”
Peter and Rita Carfagna moved the club, formerly known as the Columbus Georgia Redstixx, to Eastlake in 2003. The franchise has contributed around $5 million annually in local economic impact and community support, according to the release.
Captains’ General Manager Jen Yorko said in the release, “This new partnership will allow for growth at Classic Park; including events, experiences, concessions and broadcasting, to name a few. We look forward to celebrating our 20th season with our partners and fans.”