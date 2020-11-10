Laurel School golfer Jami Morris won the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II girls state championship on Oct. 17, marking the second time in her illustrious high school career that she won a state crown.
With a score of 2-under 140 at the Ohio State University Golf Club’s Gray Course in Columbus, Morris was the only golfer in either Division I or Division II to finish under par. She also finished 5 strokes ahead of the runner-up.
“It’s an incredible feeling,” said Morris, 18, a two-time Cleveland Jewish News-Buffalo Wild Wings Warrensville Heights Player of the Week. “It’s what I’ve dreamed about since I started playing golf. And to do it twice is just remarkable.”
A few months ago, the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for Morris to travel for golf during the summer like she normally does. But that didn’t stop her from putting in the work to improve her game during the offseason. She played rounds with other golfers she knew in order to keep a competitive edge.
Her coach, Marti Hardy, said being away from organized competitive golf over the summer might have helped her in her state championship run.
“I think the fact that she was a senior and had not played a lot of competitive golf over the summer kept her really fired up to keep competing, so that she brought out the best on her last day at states,” Hardy said.
On top of Morris’ success, her teammates have experienced success on the course, as well. As a team, Laurel School has made it to the state tournament all four years Morris has attended school there. They have finished as a top 12 team in the state each of the past four years, including No. 3 this season. Hardy credits Morris’ leadership for her team’s accomplishments.
“She’s one of these sort of leaders that isn’t a rah-rah type leader, but rather lead by example,” Hardy said. “She is such a student of the game, and respects the game so much, that she’s able to spot when (her teammates) were reading incorrectly or standing and aiming the wrong way. And she’s able to let them know that without them being embarrassed or upset.”
Among her accomplishments are a third-place finish at the National Drive, Chip, & Putt competition in 2018 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Thousands of golfers attempted to qualify, but only 10 girls from across the country qualified in her age bracket of 14 and 15 year old.
Aside from golfing, Morris is also active within the Jewish community. Her family regularly attends Friday night and Shabbat services at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. At Laurel School, she is a member of the Israeli Culture Club.
After high school, Morris is set to play for the Penn State University women’s golf team on a partial scholarship.
“I would like to reach my goal, which is to play in the LPGA tour,” said Morris, a Chagrin Falls resident. “And I definitely think with Penn State’s help, and of course mine, and me pushing myself, I will be able to get there. And I’m really looking forward to the journey”
Alex Krutchik is a freelance writer.