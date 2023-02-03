Led by fourth-year head coach David Krasnow, the Beachwood boys’ varsity basketball team is enjoying a strong season as it looks toward the postseason tournament.
The Bison boast an experienced team that reeled off seven consecutive wins. The starting lineup features seniors: 6-foot guard Josh Jones, 5-foot-10 guard Michael Kesselman, 5-foot-10 guard Nate Lurie, and 6 foot guard Max Page and 6-foot-4 forward Noah Page, who are twin brothers.
The Bison are 12-5 overall and 8-5 in the Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division. Last year, the Bison finished 8-15 overall and 5-9 in the CVC Chagrin Division.
Lurie is averaging 27.3 points, 2.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He is shooting 37% from the three-point line and has made 42 three pointers. In an 85-71 victory at Geneva Dec. 17, 2022, he scored 42 points, including five three-pointers in a row.
He attributes his success to the work he put in during the offseason.
“I was working out with one of the coaches, practicing four days a week” he told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I went to different trainers and the combination of the trainers, working out by myself and practicing with my team is all the reason I’ve been successful.”
Many players have been playing together since fifth grade, which Lurie said offers an advantage.
“Since we’ve been playing for so long together, all of us have at least one year of varsity experience now, which makes the chemistry a lot better,” Lurie said. “We all have a common goal and that’s to win. We have seen all of us develop through the years and now is our last chance to make something happen.”
The Bison are coming off a 70-65 win over Perry Jan. 27 and followed that up with an 82-70 victory over West Geauga Jan. 31.
Krasnow called the Perry victory “our biggest win of the year.”
“When we started the season, we knew we had a very tough three-game stretch,” Krasnow, a member of Jewish Family Experience in University Heights, told the CJN. “We won our first game and looked great. Our second game, we played Chagrin Falls and we don’t have a ton of height and so what I’ve concocted is that we want to be the fastest team in town.
“In our second game, we played against a very good Chagrin Falls team and I feel like I spent the first three quarters trying to convince these guys to play fast and they just weren’t doing it. We fell down by 26 (points) at the end of the third quarter and finally they said alright we’ve got nothing to lose, let’s play fast. We cut the game to eight and we ended up losing by 10. ... In the past, if we lost a game, guys were bickering, guys were pointing fingers, and the scene in the locker room after the game (was that) we weren’t concerned. We felt like we learned and we grew from that game.”
The homestretch of Bison’s the regular season is at Orange at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 3, Garfield Heights Trinity at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 7, Hawken School at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10, Wickliffe at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 14 and at Chardon at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 18.
Noah Page is also scoring in double figures, averaging 14.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game through 16 contests, with 16 three-pointers.
Kesselman said the senior starting lineup “helps us in a couple of ways.”
“We all have experience and are familiar with the speed of the game at this level,” he told the CJN. “Second, I believe we are able to be more mature and hold better accountability.”
Kesselman has been on talented teams, but he said this team’s “ability to handle adversity has been something previous teams never grasped as well.”
“The only way a team can be truly great is overcoming challenges that arise during a season,” Kesselman said. “I think we’ve done a great job of remaining focused and working together.”
Bison 2022-23 roster
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Grade
|Braylon Eaton
|Guard
|6-0
|Sr.
|Josh Jones
|Guard
|6-0
|Sr.
|Michael Kesselman
|Guard
|5-10
|Sr.
|Moore Li
|Forward
|6-2
|Sr.
|Nate Lurie
|Guard
|5-10
|Sr.
|Myon Mitchell
|Forward
|6-4
|Sr.
|Max Page
|Guard
|6-0
|Sr.
|Noah Page
|Forward
|6-4
|Sr.
|CJ Payton
|Guard
|5-10
|Fr.
|Marquis Pinkney
|Guard
|5-10
|Sr.
|Nick Reese
|Guard
|5-10
|So.
|Daniel Rub
|Guard
|5-10
|Jr.
Coaches
Head coach David Krasnow, assistant coach Greg McIntosh, assistant coach Jimmie Mitchell and assistant coach Brian Harvey
Source: Beachwood High School
Josh Ungar is a freelance journalist.