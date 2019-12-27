Samson Dinosharks def. Samson Red, 59-56
Black Beanies def. Berger Purple, 69-37
Beachwood Buffoons def. Yeshiva, 41-29
Kosher Dill def. Berger Gold, 48-43
Hawken def. Samson A, 43-19
Exodus Gold def. Samson White, 66-16
Genesis def. Exodus Black, 50-25
Player of the week
(As selected by BBYO)
Ben Neuman led the way on defense for Yeshiva, which fell to Beachwood Buffoons, 41-29.
Other nominees: Max Rindsberg (Samson Red), Shane Young (Samson Dinosharks), Noah Turoff (Berger Gold), Jace Stimpert (Samson White), Akiva Lefkowitz (Kosher Dill), Sam Berkowitz (Genesis), Ralph Romanoff (Black Beanies), Grey Zashin (Hawken), Ethan Dobres (Exodus Black), Adam Grossberg (Exodus Gold), Jacob Rudin-Luria (Berger Purple), Matthew Young (Beachwood White) and Ryan Dewolf (Samson A).