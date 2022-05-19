The grittiest little baseball team in the state may have arrived this year and it came from an idea to add more sports at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood. Head of School Jay Lieberman had a tall task in a short amount of time that he wanted to add the school’s fifth sport – middle school baseball. Lieberman and Athletic Director Seth Guren constructed an optimistic eight-game schedule with middle schools, including those in Orange, Euclid and Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills. Scheduling any baseball or softball game in Northeast Ohio in the spring is a nightmare, so eight games is impressive.
The other challenge was not having a home field, so all games would be played on the road. Thanks to the Force indoor workout facilities, they had a place to train starting in February. It’s tough to go with a parent coach, too. The school choose Chuck Herman, a 1991 Cleveland Heights High School graduate who also played semi-pro baseball, to coach. He added Jared Miller, Barry Mintzer, and Noam Magence to the staff, and they were ready to roll. The big selling point for Herman is that the school does not have lacrosse, so, his son, Grant, could also play lacrosse in Solon under Ohio High School Athletic Association rules.
Mandel JDS had a good mix of travel, recreational players and first-time players who stepped out on the diamond. They had 19 players, and managed to play six games. The highlight of the season was a win over Orange. Powered by the battery of sixth grader Jay Miller, who threw 16 strikeouts, and seventh-grader Max Resnick, who at 6-foot tall towers over some of the kids, was converted to catcher this season.
“I’m proud of this team’s effort, we had fun,” Herman told me after a tough loss to Gilmour Academy on May 16. “I’m grateful to coach this team. If the kids feel like they are better now than when we started, then this is all worth it. It was a lot of work. Trying to practice was impossible. We had to be creative. I am really grateful.”
A final record of 2-4 might seem like a small number, but it’s gigantic considering the team didn’t exist when the school year started. For the Mandel JDS baseball team, the future is bright.