The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood recently wrapped up one its best sports seasons in history.
The middle school boys “A” team won the Independent School League Tournament for the first time with a 12-0 record.
Member of the team were: Drew Abrams, Jake Burkons, Solomon Cover, David Dettelbach, Ian Goldfeder, Dylan Ornstein, Gabe Rubanenko, Max Taddeo and Jacob Thomas.
The middle school boys’ “B” team placed second in the ISL Tournament. Team members were: Heath August, Aden Epstein, Gabi Kalir, Aaron Kane, Ian Ludwig, Josh Nikiforov, Liav Ost, Hudi Rubeck and Malachai Shulman.
The fifth and sixth grade boys’ basketball team was third in the ISL Tournament.
David Page and Seth Guren were the coaches.
Force Sports in Bedford Heights assisted with after-school sports teams, learning clinics and daily physical education classes.