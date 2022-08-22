Until a few short years ago, the last time Rick Mitchell swam competitively was 1977, the year he graduated from University School in Hunting Valley.
After an absence from the pool for 39 years, it only took a slight nudge to get the Beachwood resident back in. The splash back into competitive swimming resulted in two gold medals and one silver medal at the Ohio Senior Olympics July 24 in Westerville, a suburb of Columbus.
“In around 2016 or 2017, I was enlisted to swim the pool portion of the JCC Triathlon,” Mitchell told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We formed a relay and no one in our workout group knew how to swim. So I ended up by starting to swim a little bit then, and that sort of gave me the bug a little bit.”
Quickly, that bug became a more substantial commitment. Mitchell decided to compete again in the breaststroke – his favorite event. His first solo race in over 40 years came in January, 2019, but due to COVID didn’t have the opportunity to race again until last summer.
“Our JCC started a master’s swim team in 2020,” Mitchell said. “Prior to that, I was kind of on my own. So with the master’s team we would work out together as a group twice a week.
“And that provided guidance and motivation and stroke work, and the camaraderie of having a team.”
It was in sessions with JCC coach Kevin McCardle that Mitchell, a board member at the Mandel Jewish Community Center, realized he needed a reboot of his breaststroke approach.
“It’s been a culmination of trying to get back in shape over the last couple years for swimming, so I stepped up some of the distance training,” Mitchell said.
“They completely revamped the stroke from when I was a kid. I got a bunch of lessons to reteach me how to swim it.”
The results were impressive. Competing in the 60 to 64 age group at the Senior Olympics, Mitchell, 63, won gold in the 50-yard breaststroke in 34.15, gold in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:16.93 and silver in the 50-yard freestyle in 28.28. All times were his bests as an adult competitor; one-half-second faster than previous swims in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke, and a second-and-a-half faster in the 50 breaststroke.
“I don’t want to get credit for a stroke overhaul,” McCardle told the CJN. “I think it has been his hard work. We keep an eye on his technique in the masters workout group that I coach. We try to monitor the workouts and keep up the intensity, but Rick’s the type of guy to keep up the intensity on his own.
“Rick works a lot on his strength training, and if you’re a sprinter you have the need for speed. He’s been dedicated to really knowing his endurance. That’s given him the ability to finish his races.”
“The best part to me,” Mitchell said, “is that I significantly improved my swimming times, which is my ultimate goal.”
Additionally, Mitchell became a serious student of the sport again.
“The biggest difference is that in the old days, you had to keep the crown of your head from going underwater,” Mitchell said. “And if you’re crowning your head when underwater, you got disqualified.
“Now, not only are you allowed to have the crown of your head submerged, the focus is to make sure your entire head is submerged and you streamline your body under water. It’s quick now because your body is more streamlined in the pool.”
Mitchell retired two years ago after a 35-year career as a business litigator. Rick and his wife, Jan, love to scuba dive and have been to Belize a few times to scuba since Mitchell’s retirement.
The next National Senior Olympics is next summer in Pittsburgh. Mitchell’s performance at the Senior Olympics in Westerville qualified him in all three events.
A member of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood often uses his training regimen of more than four decades ago as a reference point toward his current outlook on the sport.
“Going back to the high school days, it was always something, no matter how you felt before you went into the pool, that you felt great when you finished,” Mitchell said. “And I would say the same thing is important to me today. I never did it specifically for that reason, but there’s no question that it has that impact.”