The NBA All-Star Weekend wrapped up in Cleveland Feb. 20 with the NBA All-Star Game, bringing several days of excitement to an end.
With numerous sporting and fan events to attend, the All-Star Weekend brought fans and celebrities alike to the city and Cleveland stars seemed to win big this weekend.
“Our team won the skills challenge and the guys on our team, their team won the Rising Stars tournament,” David Gilbert, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 22. “Even with the All-Star Game itself, the team that (Darius Garland) and Jarrett Allen were on won, and LeBron (James) hitting that last shot. Even little things like that, I think for Cleveland sports fans just gave it that much more excitement and a feeling that this was really our event.”
With sporting events at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University, the Cleveland Public Auditorium was fan central for the NBA Crossover event, hosted by Jason Zone Fisher, a graduate of Shaker Heights High School.
“The events at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse were sold out, all of the events at the Wolstein Center did really well,” Gilbert said. “I don’t know the final numbers at the NBA Crossover, but at least when I was there (Saturday and Sunday), it was very crowded. So when we see the numbers, I anticipate they will be very good.”
Gilbert, a Moreland Hills resident and member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, also mentioned that the local TV ratings for the weekend were “off the charts,” so even people who did not attend the events in person were still tuning in to the excitement.
“Beyond the events coming off well, I think there was just an incredible feeling around town,” Gilbert said. “You could absolutely feel the excitement. I haven’t been around too many events around Cleveland that have had that real feeling anywhere you went downtown that something very special was going on.”
The weekend was projected to bring in tens of thousands of visitors and more than $100 million to the city, and while official reports done by researchers for a third-party economic impact study won’t be in for another 90 days, Gilbert said, local businesses shared the success they found from this weekend.
“We’ve heard so much anecdotally directly to us and through media of so many businesses, not just downtown but in Cleveland neighborhoods, in the suburbs, feeling great about the business they had, the big boosts that they had,” Gilbert said. “Seeing events like The Real Black Friday doing so well, and the excitement in that and other ancillary events that were put on using the All-Star Game as a platform, doing really well. And I feel like in almost every way it lived up to what we were hoping.”
To host the NBA Crossover in Cleveland was “a full-circle, dream come true” for Fisher who remembers when the NBA All-Star Game was in Cleveland 25 years ago.
“It really was a dream come true for me,” Fisher told the CJN Feb. 21. “In 1997, the NBA All-Star Game was here in Cleveland, I was just a kid. I remember going to the Fan Fest that was at Cleveland Public Auditorium and sitting in the nosebleed seats up in the rafters for the All-Star Game. I thought it was the best weekend of my entire life. Now 25 years later to be back in Cleveland and serving as the official host and emcee of the NBA Crossover at Cleveland Public Auditorium and attending all the events at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, it really felt like a full-circle, dream come true to do that and to be working with the NBA now.”
Fisher grew up in Cleveland and his family attends Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood, where he had his bar mitzvah. Now living in Los Angelos, he is a member of Wilshire Boulevard Temple.
“I think I’ve covered five different All-Star Weekends in the past, but this weekend went to a whole new level given that in addition to everything I’ve been doing for the NBA, that now I have that hometown connection to the city of Cleveland to serve in this role in this capacity,” he said.
The NBA Crossover is the “intersection of music, art, fashion, tech and basketball,” according to NBAcrossover2022.com and Fisher was the host for numerous events sharing the stage with players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dominque Wilkins, Shawn Kemp, Gary Payton, Dikembe Mutombo, Anderson Varejeo, Evan Mobley and Collin Sexton.
“It was a packed house all weekend long,” Fisher said, “and while not everyone can get a ticket into Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for the main events, this was a pretty accessible ticket and event and experience for whole families to come and be a part of All-Star Weekend at the NBA Crossover.”
The weekend also the greatest players in the 75-year history of the NBA, and most of those including Michael Jordan were here.
Celebrities in town included Adele, Usher, Macy Gray, Ludacris, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Wayne, Bill Murray, Megan Fox