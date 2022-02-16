Hosting the NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland offers a chance to showcase and boost the city’s perception while bringing in money and sharing in the community pride.
The 75th NBA All-Star Weekend will be hosted Feb. 18 to Feb. 20 in downtown Cleveland, bringing in tens of thousands of visitors and more than $100 million to the city.
“It was a highly competitive process with a lot of other cities and one of the things that certainly helped get us in position was the whole transformation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse,” David Gilbert, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 14 about Cleveland being chosen as the host city.
Gilbert said hosting the NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland has three main advantages: economic impact, it’s a media event to boost the city’s perception and there’s a sense of community pride.
“The first, people talk a lot about the economic impact and this is one of the largest events Cleveland has the ability to host,” he said. “It’s an enormous event, brings in tens of thousands of people.”
Greatness Shines Over Cleveland... ✨...and Cleveland's greatness will shine on an international stage in just a few short days. We're ready for you, @NBAAllStar 🤩NBA All-Star 2022 Guide 🔗 https://t.co/wOQmDljxka #ThisisCLE | #NBAAllStar | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/nYgkVnNA9l— Greater Cleveland Sports Commission (@CLESports) February 16, 2022
With teams, sponsors and fans coming from all over the world, Cleveland has 28 official hotels for the All-Star Game and many in the community have rented out their homes and Airbnbs for the visitors, said Gilbert, a Moreland Hills resident and member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.
He estimates the direct economic infusion into the community from the event will be over $100 million of new dollars spent in Cleveland that otherwise would not be spent here.
“The second is it’s a tremendous media event,” Gilbert said. “It’s an event that will be watched in 215 countries and territories around the world.”
An NBA All-Star Terminal Tower in Cleveland, OH pic.twitter.com/sUBWLkTulc— Gabe Wasylko (@GabeWasylko) February 16, 2022
With basketball fans worldwide, this event offers a chance to showcase the city and boost the perception of Cleveland, Gilbert said.
Among the tens of thousands of people visiting the city for the event will be significant influencers who may share publicly what Cleveland is like and what they think of the city.
“We also know from research that when people visit Cleveland, their perception is much higher than before they came. And so you have not only tens of thousands of people but a lot of these are very influential people,” Gilbert said. “That could mean an awful lot for more people living here, for more people investing in the community, and these kind of events, these red-carpet type of events don’t come along all that often for cities the size of Cleveland.”
The Land is decked out in @nbaallstar drip.Still looking to make All-Star plans? Check out our list of events going down around The Land this weekend.📸: Wil Lindsey & @AlexFarmerPhoto | #ThisisCLE— Destination Cleveland (@TheCLE) February 15, 2022
To be chosen to host the All-Star Game over numerous other cities is an honor and offers a lot for the local community to take part in and be proud of.
“And lastly, a strong sense of community pride,” Gilbert said. “It’s not by accident that it’s here and we were chosen over many other great cities and we will be the center of the basketball universe for this coming week.”
Will you attend any of the NBA All-Star Weekend events in Cleveland?
While the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20 is certainly the highlight of the weekend, bringing in many people from out of town, there are plenty of other events to take part in.
“What’s great is it’s not just one event,” Gilbert said. “There are numerous events taking part or that are all officially part of the All-Star Game that the community can take part in. So even if it’s an expensive and difficult ticket to get into the All-Star Game itself, there are a lot of events that are free or very reasonable for the local community to take part in.”
With such a large crowd visiting the city for the festivities, there has been a lot of planning concerning the health and safety of visitors and the community.
“A lot of planning has been done around what to do with health and safety, particularly with COVID and the omicron variant, and thankfully we’ve seen a steep decline,” Gilbert said. “Cleveland was sort of at the front end of the omicron spike and I think that in the end, it should not greatly affect the number of people who are here.”
#NBAAllStar is here! 🏀🌟From interactive experiences to star-studded events, don't miss a second of the excitement happening this weekend in The Land!EVENT 🗓: https://t.co/0t29DEMsd2@TheCLE GUIDE: https://t.co/OdEFjC6dja#LetEmKnow— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 14, 2022
With no major snowstorms predicted for the weekend, weather should not be too much of a concern, but the city is prepared if it does snow.
“We have been preparing in all kinds of ways for snow. We’ve had a couple of dress rehearsals with big snowstorms over the last month and learned a lot of lessons,” Gilbert said. “We’re working very closely with the city, Downtown Cleveland Alliance and numerous other organizations to make plans if should we get snow, that we are well-prepared, particularly in downtown streets, downtown sidewalks. And at least right now, predictions look OK.”