Fifteenth-seeded Cleveland State University will open NCAA Tournament play against No. 2-seeded Houston in the Midwest Region March 19.
All tournament games will be played in Indianapolis due to COVID-19.
CSU (19-7) is co-champion of the Horizon League regular season and league tournament champion. Houston (24-3) is the winner of the American Athletic Conference tournament.
The game will be at 7:15 p.m. at Assembly Hall and can be seen on TruTV.
Ohio State University (21-9), runners-up in the Big Ten Tournament, earned the No. 2 seed in the South Regional, and will face No. 15 Oral Roberts (16-10), Summit League champion, March 19.
The game will be at 3 p.m. at Mackey Arena and can be seen on CBS.
Pairings were announced March 14.
This is a developing story.