The 2021 NFL Draft provided Northeast Ohio with $42 million in economic impact, according to the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. The draft was watched by 40.1 million viewers worldwide from April 29 to May 1, and attended by 160,000 fans over a three-day period.
“Hosting the 2021 NFL Draft was a proud moment for our determined Cleveland community especially with it being one of the first major events to allow spectators in a safe manner since the pandemic began,” David Gilbert, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland said in a news release. “Although the economic impact wasn’t comparable to previous host cities due to limited capacities, the event extended far beyond the dollars and showcased our city to the world.”
Destination International’s events impact calculator, which is an industry standard measurement of the economic value of an event, calculated the economic impact attributable to the 2021 NFL Draft.
The calculator used information such as the Smith Travel Research report, a benchmarking tool that compares a city’s hotel performance against similar hotels; additional hotel data supplied by the NFL; and consumer data provided by the NFL’s One Pass App, the app used by attendees to enter the NFL Draft and Fan Experience.
“Not only did hosting the NFL Draft aid in changing the narrative of Cleveland, but it provided measurable impact through tree planting, community garden builds and a football field refurbishment at a local high school,” Gilbert said. “While we may not have seen the attendance numbers of other host cities due to limited capacity, we continue to look at what we did gain – in short, hosting the draft was an incredible win compared to what our community went through a year ago.”
During the week of the draft, 14 NFL community events were held in Northeast Ohio. These included a groundbreaking ceremony at Shaw High School in East Cleveland as part of the Cleveland Browns football field refurbishment program, over 6,000 trees planted through NBA Green initiatives, 3,000 meals distributed to those in need and the Cleveland Power of Sport Summit, which celebrated themes of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Haslam Sports Group COO Dave Jenkins said in a statement they are extremely grateful for the efforts in creating an “exceptional” experience for Browns and NFL fans in Cleveland and across the globe throughout the draft.
“Our partnership with the NFL and local Northeast Ohio organizations, including the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, successfully collaborated to overcome many challenges outside of our control to host an event that showcased our great region on an international stage,” Jenkins said. “We are proud to continue our work with the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and commend them for their ongoing commitment to bring major sporting events to our city, along with community-focused programming. We’d be delighted to help host another NFL Draft in the future.”
1 of 11
DSC_0138.JPG
David Gilbert, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.