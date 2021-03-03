The Cleveland State University Horizon League run will continue. The Vikings followed up their regular-season co-title with a quarterfinal round win in the Horizon League Men's Basketball Tournament March 2, but it wasn’t easy.
The top-seeded Vikings needed three overtimes to defeat 10th-seeded Purdue Fort Wayne, 108-104, at the Henry J. Goodman Arena at CSU’s Wolstein Center.
The game was close all night, with neither team leading by more than nine points. The CSU defense held Purdue Fort Wayne without a field goal for more than four minutes late in regulation, until guard Jarred Godfrey hit a game-tying layup with 4 seconds left.
Purdue Fort Wayne led by as many as five points in the first two overtime periods. But CSU was saved in both periods by a jumper from Torrey Patton, and a three-pointer from Algevon Eichelberger, respectively.
CSU, 17-7, outscored the Mastodons 19-15 in the third overtime period to seal the first-round victory. The Mastodons finished 8-15.
CSU will face No. 8-seed Milwaukee in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. March 8 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis and can be seen on ESPNU. Milwaukee upset No. 2 Wright State, 94-92, March 2.
The winner of the league receives an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.
