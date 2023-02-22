Several Northeast Ohio golf courses are among the highest ranked in the state in 2022, according to publications golf.com, golfweek.com and Golfers Choice. Those publications’ rankings are based upon several factors involving the quality of the courses themselves and feedback received from individual golfers.
Golf.com
No. 8 The Kirtland Country Club at 39438 Kirtland Road in Willoughby
No. 9 Canterbury Golf Club at 22000 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood
No. 10 The Country Club at 2825 Lander Road in Pepper Pike
No. 11 Pepper Pike Country Club at 2800 Som Center Road in Pepper Pike
No. 13 Firestone Country Club at 452 E. Warner Road in Akron
For the complete listing, visit bit.ly/3YQAQWh.
Golfweek.com
No. 3 Fowler’s Mill Golf Course at 13095 Rockhaven Road in Chester Township
No. 4 Manakiki Golf Course at 35501 Eddy Road in Willoughby Hills
No. 6 Firestone Country Club at 452 E. Warner Road in Akron
No. 7 Sleepy Hollow Golf Course at 9445 Brecksville Road in Brecksville
For the complete listing, visit bit.ly/3I4DH7f.
Golfers Choice:
No. 1 Chippewa Golf Club at 12147 Shank Road in Doylestown
No. 2 Firestone Country Club at 452 E. Warner Road in Akron
No. 8 Gleneagles Golf Club at 2615 Glenwood Drive in Twinsburg
No. 9 Sleepy Hollow Golf Course at 9445 Brecksville Road in Brecksville
No. 10 Pine Hills Golf Club at 433 W. 130th St. in Hinckley
No. 14 Shale Creek Golf Club at 5420 Wolfe Road in Medina
No. 22 Brookside Golf Course at 1399 Sandusky St. in Ashland
No. 23 Manakiki Golf Course at 35501 Eddy Road in Willoughby Hills
No. 24 Brookledge Golf Club at 1621 Bailey Road in Cuyahoga Falls
For the complete listing, visit bit.ly/3XzKv2v.