Several Northeast Ohio golf courses are among the highest ranked in the state in 2022, according to publications golf.com, golfweek.com and Golfers Choice. Those publications’ rankings are based upon several factors involving the quality of the courses themselves and feedback received from individual golfers.

Golf.com

No. 8 The Kirtland Country Club at 39438 Kirtland Road in Willoughby

No. 9 Canterbury Golf Club at 22000 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood

No. 10 The Country Club at 2825 Lander Road in Pepper Pike

No. 11 Pepper Pike Country Club at 2800 Som Center Road in Pepper Pike

No. 13 Firestone Country Club at 452 E. Warner Road in Akron

For the complete listing, visit bit.ly/3YQAQWh.

Golfweek.com

No. 3 Fowler’s Mill Golf Course at 13095 Rockhaven Road in Chester Township

No. 4 Manakiki Golf Course at 35501 Eddy Road in Willoughby Hills

No. 6 Firestone Country Club at 452 E. Warner Road in Akron

No. 7 Sleepy Hollow Golf Course at 9445 Brecksville Road in Brecksville

For the complete listing, visit bit.ly/3I4DH7f.

Golfers Choice:

No. 1 Chippewa Golf Club at 12147 Shank Road in Doylestown

No. 2 Firestone Country Club at 452 E. Warner Road in Akron

No. 8 Gleneagles Golf Club at 2615 Glenwood Drive in Twinsburg

No. 9 Sleepy Hollow Golf Course at 9445 Brecksville Road in Brecksville

No. 10 Pine Hills Golf Club at 433 W. 130th St. in Hinckley

No. 14 Shale Creek Golf Club at 5420 Wolfe Road in Medina

No. 22 Brookside Golf Course at 1399 Sandusky St. in Ashland

No. 23 Manakiki Golf Course at 35501 Eddy Road in Willoughby Hills

No. 24 Brookledge Golf Club at 1621 Bailey Road in Cuyahoga Falls

For the complete listing, visit bit.ly/3XzKv2v.

