While most Ohio State University football fans are happy the Buckeyes and the other Big Ten teams have their schedules, it’s not going to be as easy as you think to win the conference championship.

Without any nonconference games on the schedule, the opener at home against Nebraska won’t be a cake walk.

The Cornhuskers have been waiting for this game for well over a year.

That game is followed by a visit to Penn State where OSU has played very well, but Happy Valley remains one of the toughest places to play.

A loss to either of those teams will make it a very long season for coach Ryan Day and his highly ranked Buckeyes. 

Ohio State’s 2020 football schedule (as of Sept. 19)

Oct. 24 – Nebraska

Oct. 31 – at Penn State

Nov. 7 – Rutgers

Nov. 14 – at Maryland

Nov. 21 – Indiana

Nov. 28 – at Illinois

Dec. 5 – at Michigan State

Dec. 12 – Michigan

