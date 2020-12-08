The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine over the past week will result in the cancellation of the Dec. 12 scheduled football game at Ohio State, according to a news release.
That means under current Big Ten Conference rules, Ohio State is not eligible for the Big Ten championship because too many games were canceled due to COVID-19, but the conference may change the policy.
Games against Maryland Nov. 14 and Illinois Nov. 28 were both canceled as well, and the team needed to play at least six out of eight games for championship eligibility.
"We are all disappointed, especially for our players and their families, that (M)ichigan is unable to play The Game this year. Right now, our focus is on our student-athletes and what is best for them. We are in discussions with the Big Ten about possible next steps," The Ohio State University President Kristina M. Johnson said on Twitter.
The decision to cancel the game between the rival teams was made after conversations with medical experts, health department officials and university administration, the Dec. 8 Michigan news release said.
“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” said Warde Manuel, UM’s Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics, in the release. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”
Michigan will continue daily testing with hopes of getting back on the practice field when cleared by medical professionals. The Big Ten will hold its Champions Week of games on Dec. 18-19.
The Big Ten released a statement on Dec. 8 noting it shared the disappointment "of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, partners and fans."
"The conference is committed to transparency and will continue to collaborate with its member institution stakeholders to determine Big Ten Football Championship Game participation requirements as well as tiebreakers," the conference said in the statement.