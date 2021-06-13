Murphy Bromberg, a Bexley High School and Columbus Hebrew High School graduate, will compete June 13 in an attempt to secure a spot on the U.S. diving team.
After the preliminary and semifinal rounds June 9, Bromberg is in second place heading into the finals of the women’s 10-meter platform competition and will have a spot at the Tokyo Olympics if she finishes first or second during tonight’s competition.
Bromberg’s performance was highlighted by her first two dives of the preliminary round. She posted a 76.80 on her opening dive, an inward 3½ somersault tuck, and followed with a score of 72.00 on her second dive, a forward 3½ somersault pike. She trails Katrina Young.
Since graduating, she has been living and training in Austin.
Bromberg won the 2019 USA Diving Winter National Championships in Minneapolis, as well as the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Diving Championships, securing a spot at the U.S. Olympic Trials. The trials were postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Murphy, who was a standout at the University of Texas at Austin, was in the same position going into the finals of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials, but finished third and just missed a spot on the team that went to Rio de Janeiro.
Bromberg’s attempt to qualify for the Olympics will be televised live on NBC television at 8:50.
