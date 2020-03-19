Israeli Olympic weightlifter David Berger of Shaker Heights, who was killed at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany, will join other Clevelanders to be represented in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum this year in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Others will be Jesse Owens, Harrison Dillard, Carol Heiss-Jenkins and LeBron James.
During the 1972 Munich Olympics, Berger and 10 of his teammates and coaches were held hostage and murdered by the Palestinian terrorist group Black September. That tragedy and the live, 24-hour television coverage of it brought world politics front and center into the athletic event.
After his death, Berger’s family donated related memorabilia, such as Berger’s Olympic uniform cap, jacket, shirt and pants to the Cleveland History Center of the Western Reserve Historical Society in Cleveland.