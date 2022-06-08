Orange High School graduate Noah Bromberg has committed to play baseball at Capital University in Bexley.
Bromberg, a right-handed pitcher, also played the infield for Orange High School in Pepper Pike, but plans to focus exclusively on the mound in college. He said he’s unsure how much playing time he will receive as a freshman, but expects to come out of the bullpen, something he’s comfortable with and has done.
Bromberg said he visited a few colleges, but the decision to play at Capital was an easy one.
“I went on many different visits to a lot of different schools, and Capital was the first school I visited, and I immediately felt like I was home,” he said. “I loved the campus, it felt, again, like home to me. Everyone was very friendly, I talked to a lot of different people. Outside of the campus was very nice. I like the city of Bexley and the school, education, is very good.”
Bromberg said because he likely won’t get a ton of action on the field in his freshman year, his goals are mostly centered outside of the diamond – he would like to gain some weight and hit the gym a little more often.
In addition to Bexley’s proximity to home – about two hours away – there are other perks for Bromberg to pick Capital.
“One good thing about going to Capital is that I have a sister that goes to Ohio State and they’re about 10 to 15 minutes away from each other,” Bromberg said. “If I ever do feel some kind of homesickness, I’ll be able to go to my sister and I think that’ll make me feel a little bit better. I’m a family guy, I love spending time with my family, so it’s going to be pretty hard leaving, but again I am very excited to live on my own … I’m excited to learn about the next level and really mature along the way.”
Bromberg, who is a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike with his family, said going to Capital – a Lutheran school – as a Jew was going to be a different experience for him.
“I might be the only Jew, if not a handful (there),” he said. “I would love to spread my religion in that school, maybe start like a club. Going in will be very different. I would love to share my view as a Jew with the other kids.”
He said most of the schools he looked at were Christian schools of some sort, so he wasn’t bothered by it.
“I don’t see a problem with that,” he said. “Whatever is the best fit, is the best fit.”
Ed Carroll is a freelance reporter.