Perhaps you’ve read the quote from Olympic legend Jesse Owens: “Friendships born on the field of athletic strife are the real gold of competition. Awards become corroded. Friends gather no dust.”
Orange High School junior Ben Pomeranets might have come to the same conclusion. He found the value of a competitor’s friendship on his way to a long-awaited conquest over a rival-turned-friend.
On May 28, Pomeranets, a Pepper Pike resident, won the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II state singles championship at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, a suburb of Cincinnati. He won in a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 decision over two-time defending state champ Andrew Zimcosky, a senior at Chagrin Falls High School.
“Winning that and seeing the result of all my hard work paying off and my teammates coming on the court, huddling around me, it was really awesome,” Pomeranets told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It was probably one of the best feelings I’ve ever had.”
The link between Pomeranets and Zimcosky began seven years ago, when Pomeranets was 10. He started training at Cleveland Racquet Club, in Pepper Pike, the same club as Zimcosky.
We know each other’s games really well,” Pomeranets said. “We’ve been practicing with each other almost every day and playing matches against each other and seeing each other play. That’s a big reason why we developed such a tight rivalry.”
The on-court relationship was made a bit prickly since Zimcosky was steadily climbing the ranks among Ohio’s prep tennis elite. Along the way, he often had the upper hand when facing Pomeranets on the court.
Then, in the 2020 winter break, an olive branch appeared. The two were on a ski trip together at the Peek’n Peek Resort in Clymer, N.Y., and the chilly rivals became friends.
“We spent the trip skiing together and talking about tennis all day,” Pomeranets said. “Since then we’ve been close friends. It can get a little hostile on the court. ...”
That’s when Pomeranets’ voice trails slightly. Sometimes a rival needs to bite his tongue, especially since Orange and Chagrin Falls both play in the Chagrin Valley Conference, where the tennis rivals clashed regularly.
The two met in the 2021 state championship match, when Pomeranets lost to Zimcosky 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Pomeranets experienced cramping and fatigue in that match. One year later, Pomeranets turned the table.
“Their rivalry goes back a long way,” said Rich Bole, tennis coach at Orange High School. “And I think over time, it’s really been about more than development as a great player. It’s also about being part of a team, competing in front of a big crowd and gain confidence in himself.”
Pomeranets’ permanent cheering section includes his parents, Svetlana and Mikhail, both of whom emigrated to the United States from Russia in 1994, sister Rachel, a student at The Ohio State University in Columbus and a former Orange High School tennis player, and Ben’s younger brother Alex, 14. They are members of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, where Pomeranets celebrated his bar mitzvah.
In the wake of the state title match, Zimcosky now sets his sights on a collegiate tennis career at Cleveland State University. Pomeranets, who has already committed to play tennis at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, will have a chance in 2023 to defend his high school championship – without Zimcosky on the other side of the net.
“Yeah, that was our last match ever,” Pomeranets said. “It definitely wasn’t the way Andrew wanted to go out. But he was a great sport about it. He was happy for me and he took it really well. We were just glad we pushed each other. We were able to build what we built, and it was really great what he left behind.”
It is not lost that when asked about the evolution of his sporting relationship with Zimcosky, Pomeranets refers to him as “my friend and rival.”
