One member of the Orange High School tennis team felt like the hunted. Another spent an entire season as the hunter.
Both won state titles at the Ohio High School Athletic Association state championships May 26 at Ty Tucker Tennis Center on the campus of The Ohio State University in Columbus.
Senior Ben Pomeranets defended his state title with a 6-0, 6-3 win in the Division II final against Avi Mahajan of Seven Hills School in Mason in Cincinnati.
Juniors Gabi Kalir and Chika Nwaozuzu won 6-1, 6-1 against Arick Baldwin and Noah Boyce of Oakwood.
For Pomeranets, the victory raised his 2023 record to 18-0 and in the last two years he won the 2022 Division II singles title, and lost only one singles match at Orange.
“It certainly was a different feeling this year than it was last year,” Pomeranets told the Cleveland Jewish News. “As a defending state champ, there was a target on my back all year. I was the person to beat this year. It was a bit scary, and I wondered how people would react if I took an early exit. There was a different sort of vibe coming into Columbus this year.”
One reason was a relative newcomer in Cole Cozens of Seven Hills from the Cincinnati area, an exchange student from Canada.
“He hadn’t lost a full match this year, either,” Pomeranets said. “He’s 6-foot-4. I played my quarterfinal match next to him and he was frightening to watch. I didn’t sleep well that night.”
Pomeranets beat Cozens the next day in the semifinal, 6-0, 6-1.
“Coming into the state tournament we kept hearing from fans of Ohio high school tennis that the match between Cozens and Ben would be a classic, that the Cozens serve and forehand might be too big for Ben,” Orange coach Rich Bole told the CJN. “But everyone in our program knew that Ben had taken a big step forward in his game, that he was coming in even better than he was a year ago when he won the title.
“His win over Cozens was a masterpiece. I don’t think I’ll ever see a more complete effort as long as I coach high school tennis.”
The championship made Pomeranets one of only two players in Orange history to win back-to-back state titles in singles. The other was the late Marc Rothchild.
“Ty Rothchild (Marc’s son) is a very good friend of mine,” Pomeranets said. “His father was a pretty big name in the tennis world. One of the reasons I really wanted to win this year was to tie in the record books with Marc. Just knowing I had put my name next to his when I won the final point was special.”
Pomeranets, 18, was a state finalist in 2021. A year ago at this time, after winning his first state title, Pomeranets, whose family lives in Pepper Pike and attends Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, had his sights set on attending Virginia Tech. He officially made that commitment on May 30, and he plans to study microbiology.
“I’ve always been interested in biology, and it’s something that makes me interested when it comes to food or evolution, things of that nature,” he said.
Kalir, who also lives in Pepper Pike and turns 17 on June 24, avenged a loss in the 2022 state final (with partner Jake Goldstein) against RJ Poffenberger and Tejas Plsati of Indian Hills near Cincinnati. That loss fueled a 15-2 record for Kalir and Nwaozuzu in 2023, including their straight set win in the final.
“It was awesome,” Kalir told the CJN. “Honestly, at the beginning of the season, I thought I could do it. To actually achieve it and feel that victory, especially after having lost a year ago, I was really happy to see things pay off. We were pretty confident we were going to do well in the finals, but sometimes stepping on the court is a different story.”
The Kalir and Nwaozuzu duo lost its first game against Baldwin and Boyce.
“It was a little scary for a moment,” Kalir said. “In a match like that, anyone can win. I definitely had a lot of nerves. But after that first game my partner and I really focused, and we played a lot better after that.”
“Gabi has established himself as one of the greatest doubles players in team history,” Bole said. “He has worked hard to transform himself from a state qualifier as a freshman to a state finalist as a sophomore and now a state champion as a junior.
“Gabi and Chika ran through the doubles draw at state, never dropping a set on their way to the title. They were at their best playing classic doubles – relentlessly closing the net out of simple formations and executing on their volleys.”
Kalir, whose family attends Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, plans to take a gap year after graduation in 2024.
“After the gap year I’ll definitely go to college, but I’m not sure where,” Kalir said.
Kalir said he has been playing tennis since he was “4 or 5” and has been coached since childhood by his father, Doron. They are planning quite the post-title celebration.
“He’s planning on taking me to Paris,” Kalir said.
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.