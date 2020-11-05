Former Solon resident Michael Zelwin trained for the Boston Marathon before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then he trained for the Chicago Marathon and that was canceled. Finally, he trained for the New York City Marathon, and that too was canceled.
With all the training and no marathon to run, the New York City resident, who stays with his parents, Ronna and Bob, in Solon every other month, mapped out a 13.1 course in Solon, which he ran twice – the length of a marathon. He completed the marathon in 2:35:40 and his time will be used for the Virtual TCS New York City Marathon, where nearly 200,000 participated from Oct. 17 through Nov. 1. He was accompanied by his brother, Jeremy a Solon city councilman, who rode a bicycle along with him.
As a Solon high school junior in 2004, his father said he was one of the slower runners on the team and at a meet in Wadsworth, he passed out at the finish line and was rushed to a hospital. The emergency doctor, Dr. Lou Horwitz, a fellow congregant of the Zelwins at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, told them to have it checked out by a specialist, Zelwin said.
Zelwin said they took him to two specialists, who found he had a congenital heart defect, and after a few years under a doctor’s care, he overcame the defect. He ran his first marathon as a student at The Ohio State University in Columbus with his brothers, Adam and Jeremy, and his father.